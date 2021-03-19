Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, March 19, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, March 19, 2021.
It featured highlights of these Missouri High School playoff basketball games.
Cardinal Ritter vs Bolivar – Ritter wins the Class 5 championship, 9th in school history and second title in a row
Chaminade vs Springfield Kickapoo
(girls) Whitfield vs West Plains – Whitfield wins Class 5 championship
(girls) Vashon vs Mt. Vernon
(girls) Webster Groves vs Springfield Kickapoo
This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, March 19, 2021. It features highlights of these spring high school games.
Hazelwood East at Pattonville
East St. Louis at Belleville West
Edwardsville at Alton
Prep Zone show host Charlie Marlow and prep sports analyst Jim Powers previewed the all St. Louis Class 4 boys basketball championship set for tomorrow, Vashon vs Westminster.