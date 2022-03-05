Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, March 4, 2022

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone. It features highlights of these local high school basketball playoff games.

(girls): Incarnate Word vs Howell Central

Orchard Farm vs St. Charles West

(girls): John Burroughs vs Westminster

Eureka vs CBC

John Burroughs vs MICDS

We also had score updates from the local Illinois high school basketball playoffs.

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show. It features highlights of the Mid-States high school hockey championships.

Wickenheiser Cup – Priory 2 – Lafayette 1

Challenge Cup – SLUH 3 – DeSmet 1

Prep Sports analyst Jim Powers gave his weekly shout outs as well.