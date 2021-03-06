Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, March 5, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone. It features high school basketball playoff highlights from these games.
CBC vs Chaminade
(girls): St. Joseph’s vs Webster Groves
Westminster vs MICDS
SLUH vs Pattonville
Howell vs Zumwalt North
(girls): St. Dominic vs Zumwalt South
Segment Two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, March 5, 2021. It featured prep sports analyst Jim Powers giving his weekly headlines and shout outs. He talked high school hockey including Marquette High School taking on CBC in tomorrow’s Mid-States hockey championship the Challenge Cup. Jim also gave shout outs to the Roosevelt boys basketball team on winning a district championship for the first time since 1973 and Lutheran South basketball player Emma Pawlitz scoring her 1,500th career point.