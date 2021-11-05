Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 5, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, November 5, 2021. It features highlights of these high school football playoff games.

Lafayette at Summit

Ladue at Eureka

SLUH at Marquette

DeSmet at CBC

Timberland at Howell

Zumwalt East at Zumwalt North

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, November 5, 2021. It features highlights of these high school football games: Hermann at Lutheran St. Charles and Grandview at Duchesne. Prep Zone show host Charlie Marlow and prep analyst Jim Powers give their weekly shout outs. This week’s honorees are the Cor Jesu girls volleyball team who won the Class 5 state championship today. The Westminster girls volleyball team are also state champs today in Class 4. One more shout out to the boys cross country team at Festus High School. They won their eighth straight state championship today.