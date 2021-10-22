Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 22, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, October 22, 2021. It features highlights of these local high school football games.
Kirkwood at Eureka
Hazelwood West at Lindbergh
Parkway West at Parkway North
Hazelwood East at Pattonville
Seckman at Parkway South
Northwest Cedar Hill at Oakville
This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, October 22, 2021. It features highlights of these local high school football games, Windsor at Lutheran South and University City at Affton. Prep Zone show host Charlie Marlow and local prep analyst Jim Powers gave their weekly prep shout outs and they talked about Luther Burden III’s commitment to the Missouri Tigers.