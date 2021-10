PEVELY, Mo. - A Halloween light display, synchronized to music on a radio station, on a Pevely home is being forced to shut down.

The city of Pevely's attorney Robert Sweeney said a letter was sent to the homeowner after a citizen complaint.

The letter from the city stated in part: "We have found that you will need to acquire a special use permit as we are considering this light show a business. We have come to this conclusion due to the fact that this has been advertised along with having specific time slots of operations. You will need to cease operations immediately until you obtain a special use permit issued by the City of Pevely."