Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 9, 2020

This is Segment One of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 9, 2020. It features highlights of the following high school football games: Ladue at Lafayette, Lindbergh at Eureka, SLUH at St. Mary’s, Vianney at Chaminade, Mehlville at Oakville, MICDS at Lutheran South.

Segment Two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, October 9, 2020 includes Luther Burden of Cardinal Ritter High School announcing his commitment to play college football at Oklahoma. Highlights of these high school football games were featured; Kirkwood at Marquette and Summit at Parkway West. Fox 2 Sports anchor and Prep Zone host Charlie Marlow and Prep Sports analyst Jim Powers also previewed tomorrow’s big high school football game between rival schools CBC and DeSmet.