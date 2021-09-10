Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 10, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 10, 2021.
It features highlights of these high school football games:
Lindbergh at Ladue
Summit at Parkway Central
Kirkwood at Pattonville
DeSmet at CBC
Howell at Granite City
Collinsville at Alton
This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 10, 2021.
It features highlights of these high school football games:
Roxana at Civic Memorial
Champaign Central at Edwardsville
Prep Sports analyst Jim Powers gives his weekly prep shout outs as well.