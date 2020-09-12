Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 11, 2020

This is the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 11, 2020. Segment One features highlights of these high school football games. Park Hills Central vs Northwest, Borgia vs Fox, Lutheran St. Charles vs Duchesne, St. Dominic vs St. Charles, Warrenton vs Washington, Sullivan vs Union, Festus vs Windsor.

Segment Two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone deals with St. Louis city and county schools still not being allowed to play Fall contact sports such as football, soccer and softball. It’s due to the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions laid down by St. Louis city and county health and political officials. High school coaches, players and parents are all upset that these two areas in Missouri can’t join the rest of the state in competing in fall sports.

