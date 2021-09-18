Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 17, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 17, 2021. It featured highlights of these high school football games.

Kirkwood at Ladue

Riverview Gardens at Parkway North

Timberland at Holt

Valle Catholic at St. Dominic

Normandy at SLUH

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 17, 2021. It features highlights of these local high school football games: John Burroughs at Lutheran South, Orchard Farm at Brentwood. Show host Charlie Marlow and prep analyst Jim Powers also gave their weekly prep shout outs and discussed top college recruit Luther Burden III from East St. Louis High School, narrowing down his college choices to three schools earlier tonight (Mizzou. Alabama and Georgia).