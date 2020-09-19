Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 18, 2020

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 18, 2020. It features highlights of these high school football games: Northwest at Fox, Desoto at Festus, Washington at Zumwalt North, Farmington at St. Dominic, Holt at Timberland, Bowling Green at Wright City.

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show. It features highlights of these high school football games: North County at Hillsboro and Kennett at St. Pius X. Fox 2 Prep Zone host Charlie Marlow and prep sports analyst Jim Powers also discussed the on going struggle of St. Louis county high schools to try to get back on the football field like all the other counties in Missouri are doing.