Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 3, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 3, 2021. It features highlights of these local high school football games:

Fort Zumwalt North at Howell

Fort Zumwalt South at Howell Central

Eureka at Marquette

Lutheran St. Charles at Chaminade

Parkway West at Summit

Lafayette at Lindbergh

Segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of these local high school football games.

Seckman at Oakville

St. Dominic at Affton

Local prep sports analyst Jim Powers gave out his Prep Shout outs as well.