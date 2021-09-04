Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 3, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 3, 2021. It features highlights of these local high school football games:
Fort Zumwalt North at Howell
Fort Zumwalt South at Howell Central
Eureka at Marquette
Lutheran St. Charles at Chaminade
Parkway West at Summit
Lafayette at Lindbergh
Segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of these local high school football games.
Seckman at Oakville
St. Dominic at Affton
Local prep sports analyst Jim Powers gave out his Prep Shout outs as well.