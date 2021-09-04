Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 3, 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 3, 2021. It features highlights of these local high school football games:
Fort Zumwalt North at Howell
Fort Zumwalt South at Howell Central
Eureka at Marquette
Lutheran St. Charles at Chaminade
Parkway West at Summit
Lafayette at Lindbergh

Segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of these local high school football games.
Seckman at Oakville
St. Dominic at Affton
Local prep sports analyst Jim Powers gave out his Prep Shout outs as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News