Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone, Friday, September 4, 2020

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 4, 2020. It features highlights of the following high school football games: Sullivan at Festus, Seckman at Fox, Howell at Zumwalt North, Howell Central at Zumwalt South, Duchesne at Herculaneum, Perryville at Windsor.

Segment 2 of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of these high school football games: Pacific at Washington and Union at Borgia. Also spotlighted on the show was CBC baseball pitcher Christian Little, who is graduating early so he can start his college baseball career at Vanderbilt. SLUH cross country’s team was also spotlighted. They like other St. Louis city and county high schools are waiting to begin competition.