It’s a tradition started by Jack Buck in 1970. The Missouri Athletic Club handing out their annual sports awards. It took on Jack Buck’s name starting in 2002. Among this year’s honorees; Nolan Arenado from the Cardinals, Dick Vermeil the Rams Super Bowl winning coach, Bruce Affleck with the St. Louis Blues, and Yuri Collins from the SLU Billikens. Vermeil talked with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne about his emotions when he drives by the Dome where the Rams used to play.

