Virginia college ends wrestling program; several Metro East residents impacted

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Old Dominion University announced Thursday that it will discontinue the school’s wrestling program, effective immediately. The decision came following a study by an outside consultant and may have been driven home by the coming budget shortfalls athletic departments nationwide will feel as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move affects two wrestlers from the Metro East: redshirt freshman Jack Bond (O’Fallon Township High School) and Freshman Jacob Bullock (Cahokia).

“We are saddened to have to make this decision, but it’s one that was made with the long-term best interest of the athletics program in mind,” director of athletics Dr. Camden Wood Selig said in a statement . “No one wants to reduce opportunities for young men to compete and represent Old Dominion, but we are required to be responsible with departmental resources. Our decision became even more clear during this coronavirus crisis, which we know will have significant impact on future athletics budgets. This decision will better allow the remaining sports to compete at a national level.”

Impacted athletes are eligible to transfer and compete immediately. Those who stay at the school will retain their scholarships through the end of their fourth academic year.

An assistant coach on the Old Dominion staff also hails from the St. Louis region. Daryl Thomas (Edwardsville) joined the program in May 2017.