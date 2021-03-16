Virginia Tech coach Mike Young apologizes for ‘insensitive remark’

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young, left, talks to guard Jalen Cone during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

INDIANAPOLIS (WFXR) – Virginia Tech head men’s basketball coach Mike Young, on Tuesday, apologized for a remark he made connected about the Jehovah’s Witness during his NCAA pre-tournament press conference. The Hokies are set to play Florida Friday at 12:15 p.m. During the press conference, Young was asked if a tournament like the NCAA is a journey of does he take it one day at a time.

Young responded:

“We’re not playing the Jehovah’s Witness all-star team here. We’re playing the Gators, man, we’re
playing the Gators. I do know who our next opponent would be if we were lucky enough to win, but there’s not a chance in hell you start thinking about anything, nothing— I will not one clip about anything but Coach White’s Gator team, and that’s the same for my team. This is it. This is one game and if you play poorly or get outplayed, I’m going to be walking out the hall after talking to you guys via Zoom, and there’s going to be an NCAA Representative telling me, ‘You’re plane leaves in 45 minutes.

Good luck to you. GO get your stuff packed and get out of here.’ It may not be that tough, but let’s play well and play a good ball game. Let’s see what happens.”

Later in the day, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program issued this statement from Mike Young.

“Earlier today on the NCAA Tournament conference call, I attempted to show my respect for our upcoming opponent, the University of Florida. Regrettably, I didn’t articulate that sentiment in an appropriate manner. I apologize for my insensitive remark and am sincerely sorry for anyone I may have offended.”

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News