Wade Davis returns to Royals, gets minor league contract

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 31: Wade Davis #71 of the Colorado Rockies throws in the ninh inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on July 31, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reliever Wade Davis is returning to the Kansas City Royals, the team he helped pitch to the 2015 World Series title.

Davis and the Royals agreed to a minor league contract, and the 35-year-old right-hander will go to spring training trying to earn a spot on the major league roster.

Davis is a three-time All-Star who had 47 saves for the Royals from 2013-16. Davis had two saves for Colorado during last year’s pandemic-shortened season, when his ERA shot up to 20.77. The Rockies released him in September.