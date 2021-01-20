Wade Davis returns to Royals, gets minor league contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reliever Wade Davis is returning to the Kansas City Royals, the team he helped pitch to the 2015 World Series title.
Davis and the Royals agreed to a minor league contract, and the 35-year-old right-hander will go to spring training trying to earn a spot on the major league roster.
Davis is a three-time All-Star who had 47 saves for the Royals from 2013-16. Davis had two saves for Colorado during last year’s pandemic-shortened season, when his ERA shot up to 20.77. The Rockies released him in September.