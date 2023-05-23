The Cardinals scored seven runs in the first four innings to help Adam Wainwright to the 197th win of his career in the Birds 8-5 win over the Reds on Tuesday night in Cincinnati. Paul Goldschmidt hit home runs in the first and third innings to break out of a 1 for 21 skid. Tommy Edman had two hits and 3 RBI, Lars Nootbaar had two hits and two runs batted in. Wainwright pitched five and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs, but got the victory. He is 2-0 this season in four starts. Ryan Helsley loaded the bases in the bottom of the 9th inning, but worked out of his own jam to get his 6th save of the season.

The win moves the Cardinals to 22-28 on the season. They trail the first place Brewers by 5 games.