Adam Wainwright with his battery partner Yadier Molina back from the injured list, shut out the Cubs 6-0 on Tuesday night to begin a home stand at Busch Stadium, Wainwright tossed seven shutout innings to win his 8th game of the season. Molina played in his first game since June 15th. He and Wainwright are now second all time in baseball with 317 starts as pitcher and catcher. They trail only the 324 starts of former Tigers Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan.

In the game, the Cards got three home runs. The first from Dylan Carlson traveled 431 feet to give the Birds a 4-0 fifth inning lead. Paul Goldschmidt also homered in that fifth inning. It was Goldy’s 25th homer of the season. Nolan Arenado then smacked his 20th home run of the season in to “Big Mac Land” in the seventh inning to make it 6-0 Cardinals.