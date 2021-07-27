Wainwright & DeJong lead Cards past Indians, 4-2

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright delivers in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Adam Wainwright pitched seven strong innings and Paul DeJong delivered the game winning home run as the Cardinals won in Cleveland on Tuesday night, 4-2.

Harrison Bader continues to stay red hot at the plate. He had three hits, including a solo homer to start the scoring in the second inning. Wainwright’s only bad pitch of the game was a two run home run by the Indians Jose Ramirez in the fourth inning, giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

The game stayed that way until DeJong’s heroics in the seventh inning. His two run towering home run put the Cardinals back on top 3-2. Dylan Carlson coaxed a bases loaded walk in the ninth for an insurance run making it 4-2.

Wainwright pitched seven solid innings to get the win (8-6). He allowed just the two runs while striking out eight. Giovanny Gallegos pitched a scoreless eighth inning while Alex Reyes shut the door in the ninth to get his 24th save of the season.

The Cardinals jump over the .500 mark with the victory, now 51-50 on the season. St. Louis and Cleveland get right back at it with a Wednesday afternoon game, a 12:00 PM St. Louis time start. K.K. Kim pitches for the Cardinals.