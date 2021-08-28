Wainwright dominates, Cards blast Pirates 13-0

The Cardinals handed the ball to Adam Wainwright on Saturday night to face the Pirates and that all but ensured they would beat the Pittsburgh. Wainwright went seven shutout innings as the Cardinals hammered the Pirates 13-0. Wainwright this season made four starts against the Pirates and won all four games pitching 30 innings and only giving up 1 run total. The offense was led by Edmundo Sosa who had 4 hits and drove in 5 runs with a pair of triples. Tommy Edman added 4 hits as the Cardinals closed to 3 1/2 games behind the Reds for the second wild card spot.