Wainwright family video announces he’s playing in 2022

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright released a video on his bigleagueimpact.org website on Tuesday night stating he will play baseball in 2022. Waino asked all of his family members, his wife and five children if he should play next season. They all said play! Now the ball is in the Cardinals’ hands to get Wainwright signed for the 2022 season and go out with his best friend, Yadier Molina next year. Molina has already signed for 2022, saying it will be his final season playing baseball, all with the Cardinals. Wainwright would do the exact same thing, play his entire Major League career in St. Louis.