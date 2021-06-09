Wainwright & Offense shine, Cardinals end losing streak, 8-2 over Indians

Adam Wainwright pitched seven strong innings while the Cardinals offense pounded three home runs to end their six game losing streak in their 8-2 triumph over the Indians on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.
Wainwright allowed two runs in the first inning, then didn’t allow a single hit over the next six innings to earn the victory (4-5).
Tyler O’Neill banged out three hits to pace the Cardinals offense. Among those three hits, were two home runs, giving him a team high 15 on the season. Paul Goldschmidt also homered in the win, his eighth of the season. Matt Carpenter continues to swing a hot bat. His three run double in the first gave the Redbirds a 4-2 lead.
Yadier Molina returned to the Cardinals lineup after missing a couple of games with a banged up knee.
The Cardinals hit the road for a weekend series in Chicago against the Cubs. The three game series begins Friday afternoon. KTVI-Fox 2 will air the game on Saturday. Our Red Zone pre game show starts at 5:30 PM and the game begins at 6:00 PM.