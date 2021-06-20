Adam Wainwright grew up watching the Atlanta Braves on tv. He later pitched for the Braves before getting traded to the Cardinals.
The Georgia native has always been open about his fandom of the 90’s era Braves. Wainwright talks with FOX-2 Sports Director
about getting traded away from Atlanta and how it was the best thing that happened to his career.
Wainwright on growing up a Braves fan
