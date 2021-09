St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of the first baseball game of a double header Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

MILWAUKEE, WI – Pitcher Adam Wainwright just hit another milestone. He is the second Cardinals player to reach 2,000 strike-outs. The other player is Bob Gibson.

The Cardinals are currently playing the Brewers in Milwaukee. The team has been on a winning streak with 11 games. That is the most the team has won in a row over 20 years.

The Cards current lead in the NL wild-card race is four and a half games over both the Reds and Phillies with 11 games to go in the regular season.

Another milestone for Adam Wainwright! pic.twitter.com/16lGQ1MJ9Q — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 23, 2021

Adam Wainwright is just the 2nd @Cardinals pitcher ever to reach the 2,000 K milestone (Bob Gibson). 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D600DCfcEC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 23, 2021