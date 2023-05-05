Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will come off the injured list on Saturday, May 6th and make his 2023 season debut when the Cardinals face the Tigers at 1:15 PM at Busch Stadium. Wainwright has been out since spring training and the World Baseball Classic where he suffered a groin injury. After three minor league rehab starts, Waino is ready to return to the Cardinals. He is just five wins away from 200 in his Major League career. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve has the report on Wainwright’s return.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction