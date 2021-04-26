Wainwright throws complete game, but loses to Phillies 2-1

Adam Wainwright pitched a rarity on Monday night. He pitched a complete game, yet lost, 2-1 as the Cardinals fell to the Phillies. Wainwright and Philadelphia starting pitcher Zach Wheeler got locked into a pitching duel at Busch Stadium. The game was scoreless until the seventh inning when the Phillies Rhys Hoskins homered into Big Mac Land to make it 1-0. Hoskins would homer again off Wainwright in the ninth inning to pad the Philly advantage to 2-0.
The Cardinals finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the ninth. Matt Carpenter pinch hitting for Wainwright walked. Phillies manager Joe Girardi then pulled Wheeler even though he had allowed just one hit in the game. Dylan Carlson drove in the Cardinals lone run on a ground out that scores Carpenter, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Phillies closer Hector Neris then got Nolan Arenado to fly out to deep center to end the game.
Wainwright pitched the full nine innings, allowing just the two runs while walking no one and striking out eight. His season record is a misleading 0-3, because the veteran righthander has pitched very well and gotten little run support from his offense.