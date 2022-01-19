Want to own a piece of St. Louis Olympic history? Silver medal up for auction

ST. LOUIS- Bidding has already passed $75,000 at a Boston-based auction house for a silver medal won by an American track and field athlete at the 1904 Olympic Games held in St. Louis.
The medal, won by Daniel Frank, is among nearly 200 Olympic-related items up on the auction block by RR Auction, along with silver medals from London, Nagano and Torino.
According to the auction house:
The bidding for the medal and scrapbook is up to $75,000. The auction closes January 20, 2022 at 6pm ET. Another lot in the auction features other athletic items, unrelated to Frank’s Olympic competition, which it says is directly from his personal collection.
Frank died in 1965.