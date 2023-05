ST. LOUIS (AP) — Taylor Ward capped a four-run first inning with a three-run homer, Patrick Sandoval combined with three relievers on a four-hitter, and the Los Angeles Angels beat St. Louis 5-1 Tuesday night to extend the Cardinals’ losing streak to four.

St. Louis (10-20), facing the Angels for the first time in four years, has lost seven of its last 10 games and is 0-10 in series openers.

On a night when Shohei Ohtani was given his second game off of the season, Mike Trout walked against Steven Matz (0-4) with one out in the first, Hunter Renfroe singled and Anthony Rendon hit a go-ahead single.

With two outs, Ward hit a 2-2 changeup over the left-field wall for his fourth homer this season and a 4-0 lead.

Rookie Zach Neto added an RBI single in the sixth off Drew VerHagen.

Sandoval (3-1), coming off a victory over Oakland, won back-to-back starts for the first time since last May. Making his first appearance against the Cardinals, he allowed three hits and three walks in five-plus innings with four strikeouts. He gave up his only run on Andrew Knizner’s RBI groundout in the fifth.

Chris Devenski, making his second appearance since he was brought up from the minors. relieved with two on in the sixth, got Nolan Arenado to ground into a double play and retired Dylan Carlson on a flyout.

Devenski, a 32-year-old right-hander in his eight big league season, pitched a perfect seventh.

Matt Moore struck out three around a single in the eighth, and Carlos Estévez struck out two in a perfect ninth.

Matz allowed four runs, four hits and two walks in five innings.