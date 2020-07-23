Washington University cancels all fall sports competitions

ST. LOUIS – Washington University in St. Louis has canceled its varsity athletic schedule for the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletic Director Anthony Azama said the university made the decision in order to protect student-athletes and the rest of the campus.

“We will transition the focus of our planning initiatives to explore possible activity experience for fall student-athletes once they return to campus,” he said.

The announcement includes men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, football, women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, and sports that compete with non-traditional competition seasons – baseball and softball.

The university has not made any decision on the winter sports and will reevaluate that schedule at a later date, Azama said.