Watch: first trailer for Kurt Warner biopic released

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner speaks during the NFL Honors ceremony as part of Super Bowl 55 Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ST. LOUIS- Christmas Day is a little over three months away, and that’s the day Kurt Warner’s story hits the big screen.

“American Underdog,” tells the story of Warner’s rise from working at a grocery store to the Arena Football League to then winning a Super Bowl with the Rams and eventually entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Zachary Levi plays Warner, while Anna Paquin portrays his wife, Brenda.

Dennis Quaid takes on the role of coach Dick Vermeil.

Levi and Warner crashed Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to share the first trailer for the film.