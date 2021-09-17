Watch Friday’s Athletics-Angels You Tube game here

With the Major League Baseball season down to the final few weeks of the 2021 calendar, every game counts as pennant races and wild card spots get firmed up.
Friday night, the focus turns to the American League Wild Card hunt as the Los Angeles Angels host the Oakland Athletics.
Heading into action Friday, the A’s are three games back of what is essentially a three-way tie with the Yankees, Blue Jays and Red Sox for the two AL spots. The Angels are 10 games back with 17 left to play.
The A’s will go with starter Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.04 ERA) while the Angels will have to start Jhonathan Diaz on the mound in place of Shohei Ohtani, who was scratched to pitch due to arm soreness.
Diaz will make his major league debut pitching for the Angels.
First pitch is 9:38 EDT
The game will be broadcast exclusively for free on YouTube, but is unrelated to YouTube TV. No subscription is required.