Watch: Kevin Costner narrates ‘Field of Dreams’ tribute prior to White Sox-Yankees game

Actor Kevin Costner, right, speaks during a news conference before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ST. LOUIS- Major League Baseball makes history Thursday night with the first game played in the state of Iowa. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox take to the field in Dyersville, Iowa, on the set of the classic film, Field of Dreams.

Kevin Costner was the voice behind a moving promotional video for the game.

"They built it, and they certainly did come. This is our Field of Dreams."



Kevin Costner with an awesome intro to the Field of Dreams game today 🙏



📺: #MLBatFieldofDreams live on FOX pic.twitter.com/sXX36zmxSN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2021

Costner later played a key role in a moment that stirred lots of feelings.

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn gets the start for the White Sox. Not one for sentimentality in interviews, Lynn told reporters Wednesday that despite the change of scenery for the game, he’ll just be looking to “find the catcher behind home plate and throw it to him,” noting that home runs in this game will end up in the corn instead of the stands.

Hey dad, you wanna have a catch?



Dwier Brown and Kevin Costner, then & now. #MLBatFieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/pmAWLHFORL — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2021

Another former Cardinal, St. Louis native Luke Voit, will be at first base for the Yankees.