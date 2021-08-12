Watch: Kevin Costner narrates ‘Field of Dreams’ tribute prior to White Sox-Yankees game

ST. LOUIS- Major League Baseball makes history Thursday night with the first game played in the state of Iowa. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox take to the field in Dyersville, Iowa, on the set of the classic film, Field of Dreams.
Kevin Costner was the voice behind a moving promotional video for the game.
Costner later played a key role in a moment that stirred lots of feelings.
Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn gets the start for the White Sox. Not one for sentimentality in interviews, Lynn told reporters Wednesday that despite the change of scenery for the game, he’ll just be looking to “find the catcher behind home plate and throw it to him,” noting that home runs in this game will end up in the corn instead of the stands.
Another former Cardinal, St. Louis native Luke Voit, will be at first base for the Yankees.