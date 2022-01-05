St. Louis CITY SC names Bradley Carnell MLS club’s first head coach

New York Red Bulls interim head coach Bradley Carnell watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The New York Red Bulls won 4-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ST. LOUIS–A little more than one year away from taking pitch as an MLS expansion club, St. Louis CITY SC has called a 9:30 Wednesday morning Zoom to make what the team is calling a major announcement.

It teased with a social media video late Tuesday night before officially naming Bradley Carnell as the team’s inaugural head coach.

We got our guy 💪



Welcome to the Club, Bradley Carnell – the first-ever head coach of St. Louis CITY SC! #stlCITYsc x #TheFutureIsNow pic.twitter.com/RJ3hjFgEjJ — St. Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) January 5, 2022

The Athletic first reported the hire. Carnell has been an assistant with the New York Red Bulls for five years and was the team’s interim head coach in 2020.

Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said Carnell was the result of a search that included 100 candidates. The two first met in 2015 on an overseas exhibition when both were playing.

“I saw something special in him,” Pfannenstiel said. “We found the man we wanted and we got the man we wanted,” adding that Carnell was the number one choice because of a positive, aggressive, high speed, high intensity style of play.

Carnell was rumored to be under consideration for posts in Europe but Carnell said timing and personal factors led him to St. Louis.

“This was the only opportunity for me,” Carnell said.