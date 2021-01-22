Watch: Hank Aaron honored with Stan Musial Award December 2020

ST. LOUIS – It was one of the last awards the late Hank Aaron ever received.

The St. Louis Sports Commission honored Hall of Famer Hank Aaron on December 26 with the Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship. What they didn’t know then is that he will have left us less than one month later.

The commission honored Aaron with the award during the Musial Awards TV Special in December. Aaron was scheduled to visit St. Louis to receive his award at the live show scheduled for November 21 at the Stifel Theatre, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Aaron died Friday at age 86.

