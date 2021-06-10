Watch Thursday’s Dodgers-Pirates YouTube game here

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to keep pace with the leaders in the National League West when they wrap up a road series with the N.L. Central’s Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday afternoon in a contest that will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube.

Julio Urias (8-2, 2.48) takes the hill for the visitors, while the home team counters with Mitch Keller (3-6, 6.65).

First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 ET.

The series gained notoriety earlier this week when on Tuesday, Ke’Bryan Hayes forgot to touch first base on a home run and was called out.

Something you don't see every day!



Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a home run for the Pirates, but missed first base. The #Dodgers challenged and won. Hayes is out! pic.twitter.com/RsAqyLRCoS — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) June 8, 2021

Thursday’s game will not be broadcast by other television outlets. The YouTube broadcast is free and unrelated to YouTube TV

Justin Turner hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers got 7 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen in a rain-delayed 2-1 victory Wednesday over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Turner belted a 409-foot drive to the visitors’ bullpen in center field in the first inning. Then he broke a 1-all tie in the third with a solo shot to left field. It was the 11th multi-homer game of Turner’s career. He has 11 home runs this season.

Five relievers blanked the Pirates after starter Tony Gonsolin failed to make it through the second inning in his season debut.