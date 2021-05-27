Watch Thursday’s Phillies-Marlins game here

A pair of National League East rivals square off Thursday afternoon in the MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube, as the Philadelphia Phillies are on the road against the Miami Marlins.
The game starts at 12pm EST and can be found exclusively on Major League Baseball’s YouTube channel.
The game’s scheduled starting pitchers are Spencer Howard (0-1, 7.36 ERA) for the Phillies, while the Marlins counter with Pablo Lopez (1-3, 2.73 ERA).
The game will not be broadcast by other television outlets. The YouTube broadcast is free and unrelated to YouTube TV.