Watch Thursday’s YouTube Giants-Reds game here

The San Francisco Giants finish a road series with the Cincinnati Reds Thursday afternoon in a 12:30pm EST start at Great American Ballpark that will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube.
Former Reds pitcher Johnny Cueto (2-1, 3.62 ERA) is on the hill as San Francisco tries to keep momentum going in a surprising start to the season that has the Giants neck and neck with the Padres for first place in the NL West.
Tyler Mahle (2-1, 2.93 ERA) counters for the Reds.
The game will not be broadcast by other television outlets. The YouTube broadcast is free and unrelated to YouTube TV.