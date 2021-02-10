Watch: Tom Brady throws Lombardi Trophy across river during Super Bowl parade

Sports

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Brady made perhaps the riskiest completion of his storied career during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory boat parade on Wednesday.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback threw the Lombardi Trophy about ten yards across the Hillsborough River Wednesday. Seriously.

Perhaps only the NFL G.O.A.T could get away with this risking the league’s prized trophy in such a way. Brady was captured on video throwing NFL championship Trophy — which his team earned in a 31-9 dismantling of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday — across the river to another boat, full of Buccaneers receivers.

On the receiving end of the pass appeared to be tight end Cameron Brate, who made three catches during Sunday’s Super Bowl LV win.

The Buccaneers later confirmed to Nexstar’s WFLA that the trophy Brady threw was not a replica, but it was the actual Lombardi Trophy.

Below is another angle captured by WFLA’s helicopter.

Brady is no stranger to handling the trophy. He’s now won the Super Bowl seven times, more than any franchise in NFL history.

*First video provided by Whitney Holtzman

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News