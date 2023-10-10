(KTVI) – Postseason baseball is in full swing, and FOX 2 will carry the broadcasts for many upcoming games.

The FOX 2 postseason broadcast schedule begins with both American League Division Series games on Tuesday. Here’s what to expect:

The MLB on FOX pregame show will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The hour-long pregame show will be followed by several hours of baseball broadcasts.

Tuesday. The hour-long pregame show will be followed by several hours of baseball broadcasts. The Minnesota Twins will host the Houston Astros for Game 3 of their playoff series. First pitch is set for 3:07 p.m. CT . The series is currently tied 1-1.

. The series is currently tied 1-1. The Texas Rangers will host the Baltimore Orioles for Game 3 of their playoff series. First pitch is set for 7:03 p.m. CT. Texas currently leads the series 2-0 and has the opportunity to clinch a spot in the American League Championship Series with a win.

There’s a small treat for St. Louis-area baseball fans too. Adam Wainwright will help out with various broadcast elements during the Twins and Astros series.

After the division series games, every postseason game involving an American League team is expected to air on FOX 2. That includes the ALCS and World Series games. FS1 will also carry ALCS coverage.

The ALCS will start on Sunday, Oct. 15. The World Series is scheduled to begin no later than Oct. 27. Check back for additional details on the broadcast schedule.