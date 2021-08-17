Watch Tuesday’s Blue Jays-Nationals game on You Tube here

Toronto Blue Jays’ Marcus Semien points up after hitting a solo home run on a pitch from Seattle Mariners’ Yohan Ramirez during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Seattle. The Blue Jays won 8-3. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is at left. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Washington Nationals play host to the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night in a game that will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube.

A subscription to YouTube TV is not required.

Erick Fedde (4-8, 5.12 ERA) is the starting pitcher for the home Nationals, while the Blue Jays counter with Alex Manoah (5-1, 2.59).

The Blue Jays are in the thick of a heated AL Wild Card race, currently sitting 4 games out of the second spot. Toronto is currently 8 games behind first place Tampa Bay in the AL Central. The Nationals are evaluating young players brought in at the trade deadline when the team dealt Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and others.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 ET.

The Nationals are coming off a 6-5 loss to the Braves on Sunday while the Blue Jays thumped the Mariners 8-3 Sunday.