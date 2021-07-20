Watch Tuesday’s Orioles-Devil Rays You Tube game here

When the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Devil Rays face off in Florida Tuesday night, history will be made in the broadcast booth.

The New York Times was first to report that the game is believed to be the first to feature an all-female broadcast crew.

History for MLB broadcasting



Next week, Orioles-Rays will feature an all-female broadcast team — the 1st in MLB history.



– Melanie Newman, Play-by-Play

– Alanna Rizzo, On-Field Analyst

– Sarah Langs, Booth Analyst

– Heidi Watney, Anchor

– Lauren Gardner, Anchor



The game is being broadcast exclusively on You Tube for free, and is unrelated to a subscription to You Tube TV.

The American League East clash features two teams going in different directions. The Devil Rays are angling for the division lead or a Wild Card spot, while the Orioles are in last place.

Baltimore pitcher John Means (4-2, 2.28 ERA), who authored a no-hitter earlier this season, is on the mound for the Orioles, while Tampa counters with Shane McClanahan (3-3, 4.05).

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 ET