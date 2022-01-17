Watch Tyreek Hill’s TD celebration from the front row

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Chiefs are on, they’re on, and just like the competition, fans never quite know what to expect when that happens.

That was true Sunday night during Super Wildcard Weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

After a slow start, Mahomes and the Chiefs got back on track. As thousands of fans screamed, Mahomes fired pass after pass, ending up with five touchdown competitions in 11 minutes, 31 seconds of game time. That shattered the previous record according to ESPN Stats and Info on Twitter.

The last player to score five touchdowns in the postseason that quickly was Tom Brady in 2011 … and he did it in just under 25 minutes.

The feat made both Chiefs fans and players a little giddy, as Tyreek Hill soon proved.

The moment came after Hill caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes in the third quarter.

Video shows Hill running into the end zone, then continuing out the back and toward the fans. He stopped in front of signage that read Chiefs Kingdom and simply stared at the cheering fans. Then Hill decided to go rogue. He grabbed pom-poms from a nearby Chiefs cheerleader and did a little impromptu dance of his own.

An NFL photographer was in perfect position to catch the dance for the national audience, but only a handful of fans were able to experience it from a true Chiefs fan’s perspective. Jodi Rosanbalm was in the right place at the right time and shared the video she captured of the moment Hill started dancing away on Facebook.

Hill seemed to be so wrapped up in the celebration, Mahomes had to drag him back to the field to continue the game.

The Chiefs hope to ride that success back to Arrowhead Sunday evening when the Buffalo Bills come calling in the AFC Divisional Round. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.