Watch Wednesday’s Mariners-Astros YouTube game here

This week’s Major League Baseball Game of the Week on YouTube is an American League matchup with West division and Wild Card implications, as the Seattle Mariners visit Houston to take on the Astros Wednesday afternoon in a 2:10 EDT start.

Entering play Wednesday, Houston is 6.5 games up on Seattle in the West division, while the Mariners are also within three games of one of the AL Wild Card spots.

Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.09 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Mariners on the mound, with Jose Urquidy (6-3, 3.42) on the hill for Houston.

The game will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube, but is unrelated to YouTube TV, so no subscription is required.

