Watch Wednesday’s Mets-Diamondbacks YouTube game here

The New York Mets continue their Memorial Day week trip in Arizona with a Wednesday afternoon matchup against the Diamondbacks

David Peterson (1-4, 4.91 ERA) takes the mound for New York, while the Diamondbacks counter with Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.15 ERA). The Mets are trying to stay on top of an injury-riddled National League East, while Arizona is trying to dig itself out of the National League West basement.

First pitch Wednesday is at 3:40 EST.

The game will not be broadcast by other television outlets. The YouTube broadcast is free and unrelated to YouTube TV.

Pete Alonso homered and had four RBIs in his return from the injured list, Jacob deGrom pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Making his second start since coming off the IL, deGrom allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking none. He lowered his ERA to 0.71, the best for a qualifying starter through May since Phillies left-hander Curt Short was at 0.64 in 1964.

The Diamondbacks have lost 17 of their past 19 games.