Watch Wednesday’s Royals-Astros You Tube game here

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez, right, celebrates after hitting a home run as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado looks on during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Houston Astros host the Kansas City Royals Wednesday afternoon in a matinee matchup that airs exclusively on YouTube as part of the website’s agreement with Major League Baseball.

The broadcast is unrelated to You Tube TV, and does not require a subscription.

The Astros remain atop the American League West, with Oakland nipping at the team’s heels entering play Tuesday 3.5 games back.

The Royals entered play Tuesday night 15 games back of the American League Central-leading White Sox and 14 games out of the Wild Card race.

Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4, 3.21 ERA) gets the start for Houston while the Royals counter with Mike Minor (8-11, 5.34). First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 pm ET.

Next week’s YouTube ‘Game of the Week’ features the Milwaukee Brewers at the San Francisco Giants on September 2.