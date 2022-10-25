ST. LOUIS – Hours after a deadly St. Louis school shooting, the city’s professional sports teams took to social media to address the situation.

A gunman killed two people Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south city. Police later shot and killed the gunman, who hurt seven others in the incident.

The St. Louis Blues, in the afternoon before a road game Monday, released the following statement:

“The St. Louis Blues join our region and the entire nation in grieving for the victims, their families and friends, and everyone impacted by the shooting today at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School. Gun violence continues to plague our country, and today is a tragic reminder that it can happen anywhere – even our very own neighborhood. The Blues believe in the power of our St. Louis community to come together in support and love for all involved as we all try to cope with this unspeakable tragedy.”

Before the Blues game, the Winnipeg Jets held a moment of silence in memory of victims of the shooting.

The St. Louis Cardinals released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken over the senseless tragedy that took place this morning at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the Central VPA community.

St. Louis City SC shared the following statement:

“We are outraged, we are saddened, and we hurt for St. Louis. While we are grateful for the quick action of SLMPD, teachers, staff and the students themselves at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, we are devastated for the CVPA community. Nothing about this is ok. We are committed to supporting those affected by this tragedy and working to bring our community together. We are with you. We are all one St. Louis.”