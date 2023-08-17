WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – It’s hard to put it into words.

“I mean, there’s a lot to say,” Webster Groves High School senior Trevion Husley said.

After all, it’s more than seven decades of history spanning several generations.

“There’s so much history on this field,” senior Jackson Torbit said.

The history will remain, but Moss Field will be torn down for a new $10 million stadium.

“As much as we love Moss Field, it definitely needs some renovations,” WGHS football head coach Conner White told FOX 2.

The stadium isn’t hiding its age.

“The concrete bleachers are starting to fall apart,” White said.

The upgrades, courtesy of last summer’s Proposition S, will improve school facilities.

“Our kids deserve to play on something that their competitors play on,” parent Julie Rives said on Wednesday.

Last year’s turkey bowl the last game played at moss field. Trevion Husley scored the last touchdown ever.

“It was amazing,” Husley said. “I felt like I was dreaming on my way to the end zone.”

For the greatest play though, you’ll have to go back 14 years.

“If you grew up in Missourei, you heard about the Miracle at Moss,” White said.

The Statesmen beat Chaminade in a last-second hail Mary in the 2009 state quarterfinals.

It was the last time the Statesmen won a football state championship. The team now hoping a new stadium can bring the school back to where it belongs.

“That’s where we were, that’s where I want to bring this program,” Torbit said. “I want to bring this program back to state championship level.”

It was a final send-off for the stadium Wednesday night for those who used to call this high school home.

“A lot of people want to take a last look at the field and give it that send off,” Rives said.

As well as a new beginning for the school’s next generation.

“To be a member of Webster Groves community, the pride is unexplainable,” Rives added.

Webster Groves High School is still advocating for about $2 million to add a jumbotron and a weight room for student athletes.