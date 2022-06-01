ST. LOUIS — FOX 2 welcomes reporter Kevin Ryans to the sports team. FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne welcomed him to the team Tuesday evening.

“I’m lucky and happy to be here,” said Ryans. “I’m lucky to have this opportunity to cover baseball.”

Queens, New York City native, Ryans attended Syracuse University where he earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Before landing in St. Louis, Ryans had stints as a sports anchor for KSN in Joplin, Missouri, and reporter/anchor for KRCG in Jefferson City.