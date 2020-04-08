Westminster Christian grad Aaron Cook heading for Gonzaga

ST. LOUIS – The sporting world continues to be stuck in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but off-court moves are still making news. Tuesday night, former Westminster Christian Academy guard Aaron Cook announced on Twitter that he would transfer to Gonzaga to complete his eligibility.
Cook played in just six games in the just-completed 2019-2020 season due to a hand injury, averaging 15 points per game.
At Gonzaga, Cook joins a program that finished 2nd in the final Associated Press rankings and was on track for a number one seed in the NCAA tournament. Depending on potential Gonzaga defections to the NBA, the Bulldogs could be in prime position to be back in the same position next season.
Cook was one of three Saluki basketball players with local ties who announced their intent to transfer, joining Brandon Gooch (Althoff) and Karrington Davis (Chaminade).