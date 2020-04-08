Westminster Christian grad Aaron Cook heading for Gonzaga

ST. LOUIS, MO – MARCH 3: Madison Williams #25 and Matt Hein #5 of the Illinois State Redbirds] defend against Aaron Cook #10 of the Southern Illinois Salukis during the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament Semifinals at the Scottrade Center on March 3, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The sporting world continues to be stuck in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but off-court moves are still making news. Tuesday night, former Westminster Christian Academy guard Aaron Cook announced on Twitter that he would transfer to Gonzaga to complete his eligibility.

Cook played in just six games in the just-completed 2019-2020 season due to a hand injury, averaging 15 points per game.

At Gonzaga, Cook joins a program that finished 2nd in the final Associated Press rankings and was on track for a number one seed in the NCAA tournament. Depending on potential Gonzaga defections to the NBA, the Bulldogs could be in prime position to be back in the same position next season.

Cook was one of three Saluki basketball players with local ties who announced their intent to transfer, joining Brandon Gooch (Althoff) and Karrington Davis (Chaminade).

Blessed and excited to say that I have committed to Gonzaga University for my final season of college basketball ‼️ I want to thank everybody that helped me in this decision, especially @coachclancy11 who was there every step of the way. #NewChapter #ToBeContinued pic.twitter.com/R9e8cwEbqy — Aaron Cook (@xAaronCook10) April 8, 2020